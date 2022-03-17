A workshop on “Medical and Legal Ethics for Health Care Providers, Licensed Social Workers and Family Caregivers” will be held at the Area Agency on Aging’s Lelia Enrichment Complex, 600 Lelia Street.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 25. To register, call 1-870-626-3093 or email cdavis@aaaswa.net .
The workshop will feature elder law attorneys Lisa Shoalmire, John Ross and Ben King.
The agenda:
9:00-9:45 a.m. Registration and breakfast.
9:45-10 a.m. Welcome and overview.
10-10:45 a.m. Powers of Attorney.
10:45-11:30 a.m. End of Life issues.
11:30-12:15 a.m. Competency and guardianship.
12:15-12:45 a.m. Lunch.
12:45 p.m. Estate planning.
1:45-2 p.m. Closing comments, evaluations and door prizes.
This workshop is free. A certificate of attendance for 3 hours will be given to each individual.
Because lunch will be served and space is limited, pre-registration is required by March 23.