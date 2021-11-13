The U of A Press and the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History will present a book launch for “Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas” at 6 p.m. November 18.
Authors Don House and Sabine Schmidt will lead a discussion at the Pryor Center about the book and sign copies afterwards.
For three years, photographers House and Schmidt traversed the state, documenting the libraries committed to serving Arkansas’ smallest communities. The result of their travels is “Remote Access.”
Schmidt’s carefully constructed color images of libraries and their communities and House’s rich black-and-white portraits of library patrons and staff join the authors’ personal essays about their experiences.
Arkansas history and culture are also an important part of the book, as the authors visited a section of the Trail of Tears near Parkin, the site of the tragic 1959 fire at the Arkansas Negro Boys Industrial School in Wrightsville and Maya Angelou’s childhood home in Stamps, among many other significant destinations.
“Remote Access” is part of the U of A Press series The Arkansas Character, edited by Robert Cochran. “Schmidt and House,” Cochran writes in the preface, “begin and end as fierce advocates for libraries and librarians as their human faces, impressed to the point of awe at their resourcefulness … angered to the point of fury at their undervaluation or mistreatment.”
The Arkansas Character series is jointly sponsored by the Center for Arkansas and Regional Studies and the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.
The book is expected to be for sale online and in retail bookstores in mid-December.
“A signed copy of this stunning coffee table book,” said U of A Press Marketing Director Charlie Shields, “would make an excellent gift for anyone who loves and appreciates libraries, photography or rural Arkansas.”
The cover for “Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas.”