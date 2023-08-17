Researchers have found that two invasive species of worms that attracted national attention thanks to their “ewwww factor,” have something in common, said Vic Ford, extension head of agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Both the hammerhead worm, with its half-moon-shaped head, and the jumping worm, an earthworm known for thrashing about when disturbed, have been in the news around the country as people or their pets find them.
Hammerhead worms, native to Asia, may have been present in Arkansas for decades. The jumping worm, a native of Asia, was first noted in the U.S. sometime in the early 1900s, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
What do they have in common?
“The two species evolved together and one is a predator of the other,” Ford said. “The hammerhead worm was introduced first and may lead to control of the second species, the jumping worms.”
“The introduction of two species from the same part of the world may have some interesting implications for ecosystems here in North America,” Ford said, adding that researchers are still studying the two invasive species and “as of now, we are unsure what the impacts will be on the natural systems where both are found.”