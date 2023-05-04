The United States Air Force auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, has approved a new squadron named in honor of an Arkansas native and an original Tuskegee Airman, Dr. Milton Pitts Crenchaw, at Little Rock School District’s Cloverdale Middle School.
Crenchaw Memorial Squadron will also be Civil Air Patrol’s first school-based squadron in Arkansas.
Dr. Milton Pitts Crenchaw, called the "father of black aviation in Arkansas,” was the first African American from Arkansas to be trained by the federal government as a civilian licensed pilot. He was one of the two original supervising squadron members for the Tuskegee Airmen, training hundreds of pilots from 1941-1946.
After the war, he was the catalyst in starting the first successful flight program at Philander Smith College while still serving as a flight instructor at several military bases across the U.S. In 1972, he was hired by the Department of Defense as an Equal Employment Opportunity officer, helping further break down racial barriers across the U.S.
After Cloverdale Middle School became an aerospace-themed school in 2010, Dr. Crenchaw would frequently come to the school to read with the students and discuss aviation as a career. He said “Proper education and exposure to the world of aviation will ensure for our youth the attainment of careers in the field of aero science and aeronautics.”
The new unit, Crenchaw Memorial Squadron (801st), continues this strong partnership with the legacy of Dr. Crenchaw. Cloverdale Middle School students are required to take a semester of Aerospace Investigations each grade year and the Civil Air Patrol has provided the projects and curriculum for the classes since 2010.
With the new squadron in place at the school, students who choose to become cadets will have expanded opportunities in the field of aerospace, learn hands-on leadership, and participate in hundreds of special activities throughout the United States.
Maj. Garrick St. Pierre, the new squadron’s commander, is the Lead Aerospace Teacher for Cloverdale Middle School and also serves as the director of Aerospace Education for Civil Air Patrol’s Arkansas Wing, leading over 230 teachers across the state to infuse aerospace into their classes.
“I am excited to bring this year-long project to fruition and honor Dr. Crenchaw’s legacy of inspiring the next generation of the country’s aerospace leaders,” Maj. St. Pierre said.
St. Pierre has also helped with the launch of the Milton Pitts Crenchaw Aviation Training Academy (MPCTA) and the first MPCATA cadets were Cloverdale students.
Dr. Michele Wright, the president and board chair for MPCATA, said, “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Cloverdale Middle School and the Civil Air Patrol in honor of Dr. Crenchaw.”
Wanda Ruffins, school principal, said “We are excited about the new educational opportunities, development of character, and career exploration our students will have through our partnership with the Civil Air Patrol.”
The squadron becomes the second squadron in the Greater Little Rock area alongside the 42nd Composite Squadron based at Little Rock Airport. The 42nd squadron, open to all members of the community to join, provided experienced cadets to train the new cadets of the Crenchaw Memorial Squadron to help the new squadron succeed.
Crenchaw Memorial Squadron is also the first school-based squadron in Arkansas, laying the foundation for other schools across the state to offer these opportunities for their students.
The Unit Activation Ceremony presided over by Col. Robert “Bobby” Allison, Arkansas Wing Commander, will take place on Thursday, May 11.