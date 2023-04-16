The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will conclude the 2023 Free Tree Fridays events on April 28 with a joint Arkansas-Texas Free Tree Friday hosted in partnership with the Texas A&M Forest Service in Texarkana.
The bare root seedling giveaways have been hosted in recognition of National Arbor Day.
“We have been pleased with the success of this year’s Free Tree Friday events and are excited to conclude the events with our first joint giveaway with Texas A&M Forest Service,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Forestry Division and Texarkana native. “Adding trees to yards or to the community around Texarkana is good for Arkansans and Texans alike.”
Free Tree Fridays will continue in various locations across the state through April 28. Species will vary by location with at least two of the following species offered at each giveaway: American elm, river birch, bald cypress, persimmon, and/or red mulberry. Offerings are limited to three seedlings per person on a first come, first served basis. Following is a listing of remaining locations and times currently scheduled in South Arkansas:
April 21
Magnolia – Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Story Arena: 1015 Highway 82 Bypass West: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
April 28
Monticello – University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, 110 University Court: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
DeQueen – Bailey Discount Building Supply, 880 East Collin Raye Drive: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Texarkana – CVS, 3908 North State Line Avenue, Arkansas; Walgreens, 4415 North State Line Avenue, Texas: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.