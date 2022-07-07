Concerned about news stories projecting the cost of eggs going to $12 a dozen? Are you overloaded with fresh farm eggs? Looking for a way to preserve some now while they are plentiful and inexpensive? Look no further.
Freezing unshelled eggs is the way to go. Before we get into the quick and easy steps to freeze eggs, let’s look at two key points on:
Why freezing is the only recommended method for storing eggs long-term
First, eggs are porous allowing oxygen and humidity to move from outside to inside the shell to create the ideal conditions for developing chicks to grow until hatching. Even the “bloom” -- that waxy coating on farm eggs that is washed off in commercial egg production -- does not stop this process.
For this reason, soaking shelled eggs in any form of water solution is not recommended because potential contamination in the air and water will make their way inside the egg through the shell. Soaking in lime water was a common practice prior to widespread availability of refrigeration, but it is now known that lime (calcium hydroxide) can cause a multitude of issues with short term and prolonged use including severe change in acid level of blood, breathing difficulty, skin irritation, and abdominal pain. This transfer of oxygen and humidity also causes egg quality to decline over time.
Second, eggs are inherently at risk of salmonella contamination. These bacteria can make you seriously sick with symptoms of fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and headache beginning 6 hours to 6 days after exposure. Salmonella cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted so safe handling is of upmost importance with poultry products whether store-bought or home grown.
Key points to freezing eggs: Never freeze eggs in the shell, and frozen eggs should be used within one year.
What you will need to preserve eggs:
Dozen eggs -- store bought or farm fresh
Whisk
Bowl for scrambling
Cup for cracking each egg
Ice cube trays or small freezer containers
Freezer storage containers or freezer safe bags
CLICK HERE to get printable instructions, including freezing yolks and whites separately.
How to safely freeze eggs
1. Inspect each egg for cracks. Discard any that show signs of shell weakness as this may have allowed bacteria inside the egg.
2. Thoroughly mix yolks and whites. Do not whip in air. To prevent graininess of the yolks, add 1-½ tablespoons sugar, 1-½ tablespoons corn syrup OR ½ teaspoon salt per cup whole eggs, depending on intended use.
3. Strain through a sieve or colander to improve uniformity.
4. Package, allowing ½-inch headspace.
5. Seal and freeze.
Another method of freezing a whole-egg mixture is to use ice trays.
1. Measure 3 tablespoons of egg mixture into each compartment of an ice tray.
2. Freeze until solid. Remove frozen cubes, and package in moisture-vapor resistant containers.
3. Seal and freeze.
4. Three tablespoons of the egg mixture (one cube) equal one whole egg.
Growing your own birds and eggs?
Protect yourself and loved ones by following the steps provided in Keeping Backyard Poultry. Take our online backyard poultry course. You can also call your local county agent for more information on food safety and raising healthy livestock.
CLICK HERE for the Keeping Backyard Poultry guide.