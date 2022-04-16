A new program will help northwest Arkansas fruit and vegetable growers to develop shelf-stable food products and business plans to expand sales opportunities at farmers markets.
The program will help growers turn their unsold produce into processed food products and develop business plans for selling the products at farmers markets.
“The goal of the ‘Expanding Farmers’ Opportunities in Northwest Arkansas Program’ is to create income opportunities that extend beyond the growing season for farmers selling their produce at farmers markets,” said Ruben Morawicki, former associate professor of food science for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station. The experiment station is the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“Fruits and vegetables have a very short shelf life,” Morawicki said. “Therefore, farmers will extend their productive cycle past the growing season by transforming some of these raw materials into shelf-stable products.”
Morawicki and the program team secured the grant before accepting a position at another university. After he departed, Renee Threlfall, a research scientist for the food science department, became the program’s principal investigator.
The program’s team includes Chef Steven Jenkins, department chair at Brightwater, A Center for the Study of Food, and Rogelio Garcia Contreras, teaching assistant professor and director of Social Innovation in the strategy, entrepreneurship and venture innovation department of the University of Arkansas’ Walton College of Business.
Brightwater is an academic department of Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.
Jeyam Subbiah, head of the food science department, and John Swenson, manager of the experiment station’s Arkansas Food Innovation Center, also lend their expertise to the program, Threlfall said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding the program with a $622,797 matching grant from the Agricultural Marketing Service Farmers Market Promotion Program, a part of the USDA’s Local Agriculture Market Program.
Threlfall said that participating growers will learn to create value-added products from their surplus produce using the Arkansas Food Innovation Center’s food manufacturing facility.
“The Arkansas Food Innovation Center provides clients with the expertise, facilities, and equipment for developing value-added products and moving these products into the marketplace,” Subbiah said.
“I am very excited about this support from USDA Farmers Market and Local Agriculture Market programs to assist even more producers in developing value-added products for the farmers market,” Subbiah said. “This funded project aligns well with the AFIC’s mission and strengthens our relationship with collaborators to enhance and expand our services to our clients.
“The ‘Expanding Farmers’ Opportunities in Northwest Arkansas Program’ is truly an interdisciplinary project involving culinology, food science, and entrepreneurship to assist our stakeholders in the state,” he said.
Jenkins and a team of Brightwater students will develop recipes for the products.
“This grant allows us to bring the knowledge and expertise of our chefs and students to foster entrepreneurship that will financially support our local growers,” Jenkins said. “This effort is an important step in developing the northwest Arkansas food system since eating what we grow beyond the season will require local food processing capabilities.
“This grant will allow farmers to utilize a greater percentage of their harvest and extend their income beyond the farmers market season,” Jenkins said.
Garcia Contreras will lead a Walton College team to advise participating growers by completing market assessment and customer discovery processes. It will advise participating growers on market, brand, and commercialization strategies for their products.
For interested growers, the Walton College team will assist them in developing a plan for small business development, focusing on the manufacturing and commercialization of successful value-added products.
“This grant offers a unique opportunity to foster a multidisciplinary collaboration designed to support the development of value-added products, placing local farmers at the center of our efforts,” Garcia Contreras said. “The intention is to tap on the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial skills of farmers themselves, and support them as they explore ways to generate new, viable and sustainable revenue streams.”
“We will provide these services at no cost to the selected partnering growers,” Threlfall said. “The grower can sell the product at the farmers market or other venues.”
She said that the number of participating growers will be limited. The participants should anticipate a one-year commitment from developing a product idea in early spring to product launch during harvest season and post-production.
“The growers will get a commercially viable recipe, training and help with using specialty equipment for producing low-acid value-added products,” Threlfall said. “They will leave the program with marketing advice and a portfolio that includes a product recipe, a food safety plan for processing, and a business plan.”