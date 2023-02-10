The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program.
This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years.
CLICK HERE for online and printable applications.
There is no cost to apply.
“Arkansas Century Farm families have persevered challenges for at least ten decades and have contributed greatly in making Arkansas agriculture the success story that it is today,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “As our state’s largest industry, agriculture has an economic impact of over $19 billion annually and provides one in seven jobs in the state.”
To qualify, Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria:
--- The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by December 31, 2023. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.
-- The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
-- Qualifying Arkansas farms will receive a personalized Arkansas Century Farm certificate and metal sign listing the farm name and year established.
Arkansas is home to more than 42,000 farms, of which 96 percent are family owned and operated. Since the program began in 2012, 568 farms have been certified.
CLICK HERE to find lists of previously inducted Arkansas Century Farm families.
Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31, 2023, to be eligible for designation as a 2023 inductee. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture, forestry, and natural resources to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while conserving natural resources and ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation.