The Arkansas Quality Wine program is rolling out a follow-up to its 2021 survey to help gauge consumer awareness and consumption of commercially produced, Arkansas-made wine.
The Arkansas Quality Wine program’s first survey came out in spring of 2021, and the 2022 edition is meant to build on the information participants provided a year earlier.
The survey will remain open until April 30.
AQW was established in 2020 as a two-year program to help advance the Arkansas grape and wine industry. It was funded by a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. It is led by Renee Threlfall, a research scientist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.
Of the 273 participants who took the survey in 2021:
-- 80 percent have visited Arkansas wineries,
-- 53 percent thought it important to purchase locally made wines,
-- 49 percent thought Arkansas wineries produce quality wines,
-- 91 percent preferred to purchase wines made with Arkansas-grown grapes, and
-- 81 percent had purchased Arkansas wines.
“Last year’s survey enabled us to set a baseline to help us understand consumer attitudes and buying habits for wines made in Arkansas,” Threlfall said. “This year, we want to see if there are any changes in consumer attitudes and we encourage anyone who took the survey last year to take this year’s survey.”
The survey is part of the research done by Amanda Fleming, a graduate student in the food science department.
“This year, we hope to have the same number of survey responses as 2021, or much more!” she said. “Not only does the survey benefit the grape and wine industry and wine consumers, but they are also a rich source of information for my research.”
Participation is voluntary and not compensated. Those who do complete the survey may choose to enter a random drawing for gift cards valued between $10 and $100. Winners will be contacted by email.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the AQW program.