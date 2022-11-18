The chill in the air has seriously made its presence known this past month. The trees are changing colors, and we are seeing lots and lots of leaves on the ground. While we have seen a little more rain than we had been seeing in previous months, it is important to still make sure you are still watering your plants. We are still on the dry side.
November Planting Guide
This is general information for the entire state of Arkansas on what to plant in your garden right now. For specific questions about planting in your area, please reach out to your local county agent.
Vegetable Garden
• Strawberries
• Garlic
• Collards
• Turnips
• Salad Greens
Flower Garden
• Pansies
• Violas
• Ornamental cabbage
• Wildflower seeds
Garden Chores
• Cut back perennials
• Rake, if desired
• Move any trees or shrubs that need transplanting
• Plant winter annuals
• Plant fall bulbs (early November)
• Test soil
• Lime soil
• Order seed catalogs for next year
• Apply and incorporate compost into soil
• Check indoor plants for pests.
Pro Tip for Fall Leaves
• Leaves do provide shelter for pollinators and other small creatures in the ecosystem; however, excessive leaf matter can smother plants and should be removed.
• Putting leaves into plastic bags and sending to landfills is not good for the environment.
• Avoid blowing leaves into the street or near storm drains.
• Shredding leaves helps them decompose faster.
• What to do with excessive leaves:
• Rake leaves into a dedicated space in your yard.
• Use shredded leaves as mulch around ornamental shrubs.
• Consider making a compost pile.