The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado invites the public to "pop" into the August Corks and Canvas art class.
This month’s Corks and Canvas class is being led by popular local artist Marla Tomlinson and will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, August 15.
This will be a fun-filled night of painting designed for people who have always wanted to try their hand at art while also having some fun along the way.
Tomlinson has chosen an acrylic painting of poppin' red hot poppies for the project. The red poppy is known to symbolize remembrance, resilience, and peace. People will create their own 12x 12 painting of this bold and beautiful wildflower.
Tomlinson moved to El Dorado from Northwest Florida in 2014.
"One of the first things I discovered was the arts center," she said. "I joined as a member and I have exhibited work in the SAAC shows every year since as well as hosted a solo exhibition in 2020."
Tomlinson has also served as member of the visual arts committee at SAAC.
Paints, brushes, and all the supplies are provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own drink of choice.
There is a limit of 12 participants. The workshop fee is $40.