With another end of duck season leaving most duck-hunting die hards in a slight state of depression, what could be better than a little comfort food using some of the geese you brought home during the last few months?
This play on the classic chicken and waffles recipe uses goose but can be substituted for just about any waterfowl and sweetened up with a syrup made from FlyWay Brewing Company’s Bluewing Berry Wheat Ale. The beer-based syrup can also be substituted with your favorite waffle topping if you want to keep it at least semi-traditional.
If you’re looking for more great recipes and some one-on-one instruction, Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center has an entire lineup of classes to transform your favorite game and fish into fantastic meals. Sign up at the link below and take your wild game well past the basic dove poppers, bacon-wrapped duck and grilled venison backstrap.
BLUEWING SYRUP
This syrup can be made a day or two ahead of time. Store in a semi-warm area to prevent crystallization.
1 Bluewing Berry Wheat Ale
1½ cups sugar
In a small saucepan, whisk together the ale and sugar on medium heat. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat, stirring occasionally until a syrup is formed. Depending on heat, this will take 25 to 35 minutes.
BUTTERMILK FRIED GOOSE
2 boneless, skinless goose breasts
2 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons hot sauce
1 cup flour
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
Salt to taste
Cayenne pepper to taste
Canola oil for frying
Butterfly each breast and cut in half for manageable pieces. Tenderize each piece with a mallet. Whisk together buttermilk and hot sauce in a non-metallic bowl. Add the goose to the mixture and refrigerate for at least an hour (overnight is preferred).
Combine flour, breadcrumbs and seasonings in a separate bowl. Remove goose from buttermilk letting excess drip off, and toss each piece into the flour and bread crumb mix. Let sit for 5 minutes to allow breading to adhere to meat.
Fry in a skillet with one-inch of canola oil over medium-high heat about 3 minutes per side. Cook to no more than medium doneness. Place on paper towels to drain.
Serve on top of a waffle or pancake with a generous drizzle of the Bluewing Syrup.