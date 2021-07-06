Emma Kate Powell, 10, of Lowell and Harlie Lockhart, 16, of Hope are the winners for the 2021 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest.
Powell’s Mexican Quiches recipe won in the “Main Dish” category, while Lockhart’s Corn Dip recipe earned the top spot in the “Party Ideas” competition.
Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a brief summary of why they selected it, as well as a video of them making the dish. Judges then reviewed each contestant’s submission before making a final decision. Powell and Lockhart were selected over three other finalists in their respective categories and each received $150 Visa gift cards for their first-place finishes
“I like my Mexican quiches because they are fun and easy to make. My family eats breakfast for dinner a lot, so it’s always super easy to whip these up and pop them in the oven,” said Powell, who is the daughter of Jeremy and Tracey Powell.
Lockhart is the daughter of Mark and Mindy Lockhart.
“I like this recipe because it has lots of different flavors and it can be used in a lot of different ways,” she said of her winning corn dip.
Runners-up for the Main Dish competition were Brady Daniell, 12, of Arkadelphia, second place; Aliza Keeling, 11, of Jerusalem, third place; and Avery Randleman, 10, of Paragould, fourth place.
Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were Sloanne Hardesty, 10, of Clarksville, second place; Randa Rhodes, 13, of Waldron, third place; and Wesley Watkins, 17, of Paragould, fourth place.