Historic Washington State Park will host the 17th Annual Red River Heritage Symposium from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the park, 103 Franklin St., Washington.
This year’s theme is “Business and Trade” and will focus on the impact of different types of commerce and trade in the Great Bend Region of the Red River.
Specific topics and speakers will include:
“Trade with the Caddo Culture in Northwest Louisiana, 1806” by Dr. Jeff Girard, archeologist at Northwestern Louisiana University at Natchitoches
“Excavation and Understanding of Trade through the Steamboat ‘Heroine’” by Nina Chick of Texas A&M University at College Station
“Money and Banking in the Red River Region” by Chris Adams of Historic Washington State Park
“Henry Merrell: Industrial Missionary to the South” by Josh Williams of Historic Washington State Park
As part of the symposium, an all-day Friday and Saturday workshop for teachers and researchers will take place on July 21 and 22 beginning at 9 a.m. Lunch is included both days. Teachers can earn a total of 12 credit hours by attending both days of the workshop and symposium. Cost for attending the workshop is $40. Workshop presenters will include staff from Historic Washington State Park, Arkansas State Archives and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. Sessions will incorporate business and trade topics into curriculum standards for the classroom.
Cost for attendance to the symposium is $20. A discount price of $50 will be offered to those who wish to attend both the workshop and symposium. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at the 1874 Hempstead County Courthouse Visitor Center. Registration must be made by July 19; contact 870-983-2684 to register.