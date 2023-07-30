Tony Hartsfield has been named as the new principal at Lafayette County High School in Stamps.
Hartsfield has 19 years of experience as an educator and coach. He was most recently assistant principal at LCHS.
Hartsfield is a McNeil native and a graduate of McNeil High School.
He earned his bachelor of education from Southern Arkansas University and his master of science in education from Arkansas State University.
Hartsfield served in the United States Navy from 1988 to 1994.
He and his wife, Sonja, have three children and one granddaughter.