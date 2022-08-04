“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot.
The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
Requested supplies include the following:
No. 2 pencils and mechanical pencils
Scissors
Crayons
Colored pencils
Zipper pouches
Block erasers
Highlighers
Backpacks
Plastic school boxes
Glue
Hand sanitizers and wipes
Expo markers and erasers
Graph paper
Plastic folders with pockets and brads
3-ring binders – 1-inch, 1 ½-inch and 2-inch
Dividers with tabs
Composition notebooks
Clear plastic zipper bags
Spiral notebooks
Tissue
CLICK HERE to learn more about the Magnolia Junior Charity League.