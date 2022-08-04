League

“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot.

The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.

Requested supplies include the following:

No. 2 pencils and mechanical pencils

Scissors

Crayons

Colored pencils

Zipper pouches

Block erasers

Highlighers

Backpacks

Plastic school boxes

Glue

Hand sanitizers and wipes

Expo markers and erasers

Graph paper

Plastic folders with pockets and brads

3-ring binders – 1-inch, 1 ½-inch and 2-inch

Dividers with tabs

Composition notebooks

Clear plastic zipper bags

Spiral notebooks

Tissue

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Magnolia Junior Charity League.

 

