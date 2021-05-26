The Caring Place of Magnolia is a recipient of a $10,000 donation by the Brookdale Foundation Group based in Teaneck, NJ.
“This has been a very difficult year in so many ways, yet you sought out and found ways to maintain a connection with and serve your participants and their caregivers in your Group Respite Program,” writes Mary Ann Van Clief, trustee for the Ramapo Trust that funds Brookdale.
After closing in March 2020 because of COVID, the Caring Place created a Greet and Grab goodie bag for drive-by pickup on Tuesdays followed by a Facebook Live presentation on Thursdays. This activity provided something for the participants and lifted the spirits of the caregiver.
The Caring Place is an adult respite program designed to provide social interaction and stimulating exercise opportunities for participants with early memory loss and dementia.
The Caring Place is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Beginning in the fall of 2021, a second day will be added from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays.
For additional information or opportunities to serve or participate, contact Barbara Lewis, 870-949-5088.
CLICK HERE to see the Facebook page of The Caring Place.