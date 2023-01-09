The Magnolia Rotary Club wants to add love to the downtown Magnolia Square with its “Magnolia Has Heart” campaign.
For the month of February, the club wants to cover the Magnolia Square with hearts to celebrate love for the community. Residents have the opportunity to purchase a custom message on a heart that will be hung around the Magnolia Square. Such message could be “Rotary Has Heart for Magnolia” or “Will you Marry Me?”
The campaign is a fundraising event to help various projects around the community.
The cost to purchase a heart is $50. There are 50 hearts available for purchase and the deadline to purchase is January 25.
CLICK HERE to purchase a heart.