The third annual Pedals for Compassion’s ride benefitting the local domestic violence shelter raised more money than this past year, but organizers Saturday said it was too early to say just how much more.
About 115 cyclists participated in the yearly event which kicked off at Square Park at 7:30 a.m. and ended around 3 p.m.
There are no winners as just completing the 15-, 35-, 65-, or 100-mile rides is an accomplishment in itself, said Lesley Thompson, ride director.
Rachel Cating, a young woman from Conway had wanted to complete the ride with her father, W.T. Sinclair on the Father’s Day weekend of the ride but that didn’t happen.
“He was supposed to, but he dropped out with back issues,” she said.
An emotional Cating, crying and gasping for breath at the end of the 100-mile ride said she is training for an iron man competition. Her mom, Carole Sinclair said this was quite a feat for her daughter and understood her emotional reaction.
No one felt that finishing the ride was more of a feat than Tirrell Brown of Jacksonville. who had never cycled and completed the grueling 100-miler. The Air Force veteran wore a bicycling suit bearing the words, “Never Underestimate an Air Force Veteran.”
“This son of a bitch knocked it out of the park,” Thompson said on Brown’s return to the finish line and putting her hand on his shoulder.
Brown, who had to walk on the hills during the end of the ride to complete it, said his shoe broke during his ride and so he was unable to lock them into the pedals. He did not drink the bottled water given to him by Thompson and other volunteers at first. Instead, he dumped the water over his face and let it run down his body to cool himself.
Thompson said his military experience helped him finish the job he started. “Yeah, I think so with being able to stick to it and finish the mission,” he said.
His longtime friend Tony Autry never left his side once he saw Thompson having trouble. They have been friends for 40 years, Autry said.
The other thing that helped were the six rest stops along the longest route to help riders get replenished with water, Gatorade, fruit, pickle juice, and other snacks to keep them refueled. The riders were also given ice cold towels to put around their neck to cool them down.
“This is the first one he’s done, and he did great,” Autry said. “He has drive no doubt. The other thing that helped were all the rest stop and each one is absolutely great, and the community support is always great no matter what.”
One of the rest stops in the ride was at Mount Israel Church, nine miles outside of Emerson. The stop, sponsored by the Magnolia Rotarians, was a water theme with a pink unicorn sprinkling water from his head, a child’s swimming pool and pool floats to complete the idea.
“This is a lot of fun, and we realize Pedals for Compassion is a great cause and we know that domestic violence is a very serious issue,” said Will Wood, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. “Rotary is a service organization and we wanted to help in this cause.”
Lakeshia Brown has worked at the rest stop for the past three years and said she thinks Pedals is a good fundraiser because it attracts people from Arkansas and other states to Magnolia.
“It is good for local businesses and the local vendors get to benefit,” Brown said. “The restaurants and the stores do well and everybody who crosses the finish line gets a medal.”
Some cyclists stopped at Mount Israel and others continued to ride. Those that did stop most often choose a banana or a small serving of fruit over homemade cookies. But there were a few that could not resist the sweet temptations.
The oldest rider to take part in this year’s ride was 82-year-old Russ Cerrato of Arkadelphia.
“I’ve been doing this for 37 years and raced early in my career,” he said. “I am just thankful I can still do it. There are a lot of accidents that could curtail your career the older you are.”
Cerrato said he has always placed an importance on fitness. He originally went to Henderson State University and was a football coach. Later he became the coordinator of health education at the university.
When cyclists completed their rides, they were welcomed to Square Park with the sound of music once some technical difficulties were addressed. 79 South and Tuesday Knights entertained the cyclists and those from the community who came out for the free entertainment.
Cyclists’ registrations included a swag bag, a T-shirt, a free meal from Postmaster’s Grill of Camden, ice cream sandwiches, cookies, other sweets and beer, water or soft drinks. They also had an opportunity to claim one of a table’s worth of door prizes given by generous businesses throughout Magnolia.
Even though this year’s number of participants was slightly down from last year’s ride, more people in the community made contributions and larger sponsorships from businesses were received, said Margaret West, former president of Compassion’s Foundation board which helps operate the non-profit that runs the shelter and services it provides.
Amber Overholser, now president of Compassion’s Foundation said the money raised at this charity event is essential to the shelter.
“Pedals for Compassion is our annual fundraiser for the Compassion's Foundation, raising a vital amount of funding for the continued operations of the community domestic violence shelter,” Overholser said. “I am overwhelmed by the commitment we see from our board members, shelter staff, volunteers, cyclists, and the general community. We are extremely grateful for our sponsors and for the donations we received during the day of the event. I even had a community member stop by and donate on the fly, just because she knew the value of the work we do, and she wanted to support us.”
Smaller donations were given Saturday including T-shirt sales of $15 per West said Pedals for Compassion began three years ago when Anne Couch, a new board members brainstormed with other members about what kind of event would benefit the organization the most. Couch, an active cyclist, told the board about Thompson, an operations engineer at Albemarle Corporation who sometimes rode with her at different cycling events. Thompson agreed to become involved and is now the ride director and Couch is the co-ride director, West said.
“We needed another fundraiser because the others we have are small and only raise $600 or $1,000 and at this day and time that’s not very much,” West said. “Lesley knew how to get the word out and I don’t think without her we could do it honestly. Lesley has just got the personality and we would have had a hard time knowing what needed to be done.”
West said the shelter used to rely only on state and federal funding but now must rely more on fundraisers for the executive director’s salary and other needs of the Compassion’s clients who are helped during difficult times of their lives.
“We need money to help women. Some of them come with nothing. They have no home, no car, nothing. Some may not have a job,” West said. So, you know we need the extra money for those situations so they can make a new life.”
Debra Martin, executive director, said the money raised this year may also allow the agency to move their storage shed-something that has been on the needs list for quite some time. In addition, it might help to plant a garden around the shelter, something she thinks might help residents there.
“We plan on planting a garden and this could be used as a type of therapy,” she said.
Lori Dunn, a Magnolia resident who volunteered for the event said the feedback she had received about how it was put on was amazing.
“They asked if Compassion’s was a national or local organization because of how well it was put on,” Dunn said. “Everybody said they were bringing their friends next year and were emailing their friends at the race for next year.”