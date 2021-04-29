The Leadership Magnolia Class of 2020 has rounded out their year of service to Magnolia and Columbia County.
Thanks to supporters and Poker Tournament sponsors, the class was able to remodel the Boys and Girls Club game room, and to give $1,330 each to the following organizations during the Columbia County Non-Profit Day of Giving in memory of classmate Goldwyn Parker, who passed away last year:
Abilities Unlimited
Columbia County Animal Protection Society
Compassion’s Foundation
Magnolia Arts Center
Magnolia Junior Charity League
Applications will open for the Class of 2021-2022 this summer.