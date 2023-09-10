The Columbia County Cattlemen’s Association will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Story Barn.
Fallin Tractor is the evening sponsor. It will provide a fajita-taco bar along with bread pudding and chocolate sheet cake for dessert.
J.P. Fairhead, Feral Hog Program coordinator with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, will be the speaker.
Mike Launius will talk about the Columbia County Junior Livestock Premium Sale. Chris Sweat will discuss the Cattlemen's Choice Replacement Heifer Pen Show and Sale at the Arkansas State Fair.