The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million.
Funding projects focused on:
-- Behavioral health resources
-- Social determinants of health
-- Maternal and pediatric health needs
-- Health equity
-- Whole person health
-- Medical condition innovation
The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in the Natural State.
“These grants will fund dozens of projects touching Arkansans all over the state — from supporting the Arkansas Suicide Prevention Hotline to providing recreational therapy to youth aging out of foster care, the 2023 grants will impact Arkansans in a powerful way.” said Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “The organizations that we have funded are focused on improving the lives of people in our communities, which is also our goal at the Blue & You Foundation.”
Last year, the Blue & You Foundation funded 41 initiatives in Arkansas through its annual grants totaling $3,360,327.
Additional funds will be awarded in 2023 through the Foundation’s mini grant program. Applications for mini grants, up to $2,000 each, will open on January 1.
“This is another grant opportunity for schools, colleges, universities, nonprofit groups and municipal organizations to receive much-needed funds to help advance their projects and initiatives,” Pittillo said. “These grants will be awarded to groups looking to fund safety equipment, school health initiatives and efforts to end food insecurity.”
Mini grant applications should be submitted no later than February 15. For more information on the Blue & You grant process or to apply, visit blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.
Grants made in South Arkansas, or to institutions that serve the region:
Arkansas Hospice, Inc., Little Rock ($140,100) – to provide palliative and advanced primary and hospice care using telehealth in 43 Arkansas counties.
Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Little Rock ($92,363) – to fund a program targeting 25 Alliance partners around Arkansas, providing the people they serve with the skills and education to stretch their food budgets while making healthy choices, as well as connecting them with access to food resources.
Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Lake Village ($150,000) – to provide mental health first aid training to Arkansas first responders and other healthcare workers, enabling them to provide additional resources to children and adults in the state.
Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center, Hot Springs ($31,224) – funding a school-based child abuse prevention program in Clark, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Polk and Saline counties.
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas, Cossatot ($64,000) – to provide hunger relief and hygiene items for students in need.
McGehee Hospital, Inc., McGehee ($112,250) – to expand its Chronic Care Management program to assure holistic healthcare for individuals in Desha, Arkansas, Chicot, Drew and Lincoln counties – adding telemedicine, social work, and therapy services for patients with chronic conditions.
Pack Shack, Cave Springs ($115,000) – to provide nutritious meals to Arkansans in Desha, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Mississippi, Monroe, Nevada, Ouachita, Saline, Sharp, St. Francis and Woodruff counties.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, Little Rock ($70,610) – to provide meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House with a critically ill child and to provide meal vouchers to families at UAMS with a child in the NICU.
South Arkansas Community College, El Dorado ($68,755.95) – to purchase a high-fidelity pediatric simulation manikin and training for students enrolled in the school’s health sciences programs.
The Call, Little Rock ($16,027.63) – to fund services to meet the immediate mental health needs of foster families.