Summit Utilities Arkansas was honored with the award of “Outstanding Volunteer Group” from the Texarkana Harvest Regional Food Bank. The award was bestowed upon Summit for its outstanding commitment and dedication to the Texarkana community throughout 2022.
Summit committed 36 service area team members to work the regional food pantry every other Thursday throughout the year. They prepared food boxes that were sent out to food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and schools across 10 counties in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.
“It’s no surprise to anyone that the last couple of years have been challenging for our communities and the need for nonprofit services has soared,” said Greg Strickland, director of Operations at Summit. “That’s why receiving this honor is so humbling for our team of dedicated volunteers. They’ve donated their time and faced these challenges head on. We sincerely hope we were able to make a significant impact on the lives of the customers and communities we serve.”
Summit provides members of its team up to 20 hours annually of paid time off to volunteer in the communities it serves.