A pickleball doubles tournament in El Dorado on April 29-30 will raise money for the CASA program in Columbia and Union counties.
The tournament will be held at the El Dorado Country Club. It is sponsored by the Union County Bar Association.
Registration is $65 per person.
CASA -- Court Appointed Special Advocates -- is a national association that supports and promotes court-appointed advocates for abused or neglected children. CASA are volunteers from the community who complete training that has been provided by state or local CASA offices.