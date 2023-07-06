The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has named the grant recipients of the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program. This program, which is administered by the Department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, provides funding assistance to build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors.
In 2023, over $9,000 in grants will be provided through the Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program to 25 Arkansas farmers markets, including these in South Arkansas:
Ashdown Farmers Market, Ashdown
Gateway Farmers Market, Texarkana
Sheridan Arkansas Farmers Market, Sheridan
Program may be used for signage, local advertising, and social media campaigns to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers market.
CLICK HERE for more information.