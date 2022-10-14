Rainbow of Challenges of Hope will unleash the ghouls and goblins for their annual “ROC-TURNAL Fright Night” haunted house on five dates this October.
The fun frights will be held at the building located at 119 South Hervey and admission is $10 per person (kids 12 years and under need a guardian).
The dates this year will be October 21, 22, 28, 29, and Halloween Monday, October 31 from 6:30-10 nightly.
Proceeds will go directly to ROC programming and those they serve in the area.
Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. (ROC) is a private, non-profit, community-based provider of a vast array of supports and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities.