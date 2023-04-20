The Magnolia Quota Club recently presented checks to The Caring Place and the Magnolia Arts Center.
The Caring Place received a check for $1,000. Magnolia Arts received a check for $5,000.
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 8:29 am
The Magnolia Quota Club recently presented checks to The Caring Place and the Magnolia Arts Center.
The Caring Place received a check for $1,000. Magnolia Arts received a check for $5,000.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.