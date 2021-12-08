Southern Arkansas University is hosting the Columbia County Angel Tree, working with local groups, individuals and schools to help every child in the county have a wonderful Christmas.
SAU urges sponsors to select angels at this time.
“We hope to be able to make Christmas great for needy families in our county,” said Sandra Martin, dean of SAU Housing. “There are a couple of ways people can help.”
The first is by becoming a sponsor. No specific amount is required to be spent on each child, but $50-75 is suggested. For families, the same number of gifts is encouraged per child.
Gifts need not be wrapped, but donors are welcome to provide a roll of wrapping paper for parents to use. CLICK HERE to select an Angel.
The second way to help is by donating any amount of money, and SAU Housing will do the shopping. Small monetary gifts will be matched with Angels.
CLICK HERE to make a financial donation.
The Angel Tree serves children in need from infancy through high school seniors by providing sponsors with information about each child’s age, gender, sizes and gift requests.
Conservative estimates suggest that sponsors donate more than $20,000 in clothing, toys and electronics every year.