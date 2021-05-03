Contestants are invited to participate in the Miss Magnolia Blossom Festival Pageant at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 in Square Park.
The registration deadline is Friday. CLICK HERE to register.
Age divisions are up to 11 months, 12-23 months, 2-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years, 13-15 years, 16-20 years.
No pageant dresses will be worn. Competition will be in the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival T-shirt.
There is a $50 entry fee per contestant, which includes a Magnolia Blossom Festival T-shirt. The Photogenic competition is $10 for the first photo and $5 for each additional picture.
Entry forms are to be taken or mailed to Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, 211 West Main, Magnolia, AR 71753
There will be no admission fee, but please bring your own chair or blanket.
People with questions may call Amy Emerson at 904-5923.