Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 or until all boxes have been distributed.
The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Department.
Recipients must come inside the fire station building to check in.
Once checked in, recipients will go back to their vehicle and proceed to line up along East Main Street and North Walnut Street then East Roselawn Street toward North Hickory Street.
The next Mobile Pantry will be on September 6.