The Farmers Bank Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Magnolia Fire Department to go toward the purchase of new life-saving vehicle extraction equipment.
The donation will aid in further outfitting the Magnolia Fire Department fleet with vital rescue technology.
“Every new firefighter has to be EMT-certified, so these tools are extremely valuable,” said MFD Chief Greg Pinner. “We currently have them on our rescue truck, but, if it’s gone from the station on a call, we don’t have anything left if another incident comes in.”
The new extraction equipment to be purchased with the help of the Farmers Bank Foundation is quite advanced. Instead of requiring two separate mechanical tools – one for cutting and one for spreading during rescue situations – the “combi” setup that the fire department will purchase features attachments for both tasks in one, easy-to-exchange, handheld device.
“This funding will really help us out,” Pinner added. “We’re always grateful for the donations from Farmers Bank.”
The Magnolia Fire Department is responsible for all fire and rescue operations in Magnolia. The emergency agency also responds to all significant vehicle accidents throughout Columbia County.
The MFD staff now contains numerous certified paramedics, as well as firefighters.