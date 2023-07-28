Arkansas Heritage recognized recipients of Small Museum and Arkansas
Heritage grants at its headquarters in Little Rock. These grant programs provide awards to Arkansas’s small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums.
For this grant cycle, Arkansas Heritage awarded $41,600 to 14 recipients from across the state.
Recipients in South Arkansas:
Dermott Historical Museum, Inc., museum improvements, $2,500
Hot Spring County Museum, operating expenses, utilities and HVAC, $2,500
Hot Spring County, Arkansas Historical Society, operating expenses and utilities, $2,500
“Twice a year, these grant programs provide funds to help promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history,” said Shea Lewis, interim director of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Our hope is that these funds will enrich current programs and provide inspiration for future activities, continuing to build momentum and energy.”
The Small Museum Grant Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums/organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history.
Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year. Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits, and web site
design and maintenance. The maximum grant award is $2,500.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the application process for Small Museum grants.
The deadline for the next cycle of grant applications is October 19, 2023.