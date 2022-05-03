The Rotary Club of Magnolia, in conjunction with a grant from Rotary District 6170 encompassing most of southwest and west central Arkansas), has purchased and delivered eight feminine hygiene product dispensers.
The grant, which was awarded to promote female health and hygiene for young girls, also provided for an initial stocking of supplies.
The grant allowed the Rotary Club to provide dispensers to the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia (two dispensers), Magnolia Middle School (three dispensers), and Magnolia High School (three dispensers) to be installed in the girls’ restrooms on each campus.
The dispensers will provide free feminine hygiene products to young women at each location.