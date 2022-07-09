Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) will start the 2022 Summer Utility Assistance program during the week of Monday, July 25, and continue as long as funds are available.
This program will assist with electric utility bills only. Crisis assistance will be available.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs. It provides federally funded assistance in managing costs associated with home energy bills and energy crises.
CADC operates the LIHEAP program in the following counties in Arkansas: Columbia, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier and Union.
CLICK HERE for more information about CADC’s Utility Assistance Program.