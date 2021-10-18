Editor’s Note: magnoliareporter.com always encourages local organizations to apply for grants that may be available.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is awarding Urban and Community Forestry Grants to four entities for community projects that will develop, improve, and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.
The four selected entities and projects for 2021 are:
City of Goshen -- Goshen Trees and Parks Project
City of Walnut Ridge -- Stewart Park Improvement Project
Eureka Springs Parks & Recreation -- Open Space Assessment and Glade Restoration Project
University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service -- Green Parking Lot Demonstration Projects in Mountain Home and Searcy
“Improved air quality, energy conservation, and reduced soil and water erosion are just a few of the benefits urban and community forests provide to Arkansans’ daily lives,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is pleased to award these grants that will improve the quality of life in communities across the state.
The grant review committee ranked proposals based on program criteria including how much the proposed project’s implementation plan will improve a community’s tree management program; level of community involvement; educational components; and tree care and long-term maintenance planning. Communities that participate in the Tree City USA, Tree Campus, and Tree Line programs received additional ranking points.
Urban and Community Forestry Grants are administered by the Forestry Division and are funded through a grant from the U.S. Forest Service. Projects funded in 2021 must be completed by August 31, 2023. For more information about the grant, contact Krissy Kimbro at kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 479-228-7929.