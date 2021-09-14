Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to learn about Scouting during a special event from 6-7:30 p.m. today in the parking lot at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 E. University.
Scout skills demonstrations, games and inflatables will be part of the event.
Registration information will be taken from those who choose to join Scouting.
Lion (kindergarten) and Tiger (first grade) dens of Cub Scouts join with an adult partner, usually the parent or a guardian. A Lion or Tiger den usually has no more than eight Cub Scouts and their adult partners. An adult is selected to serve as the den leader and coordinates the meetings. Each adult partner takes a turn assisting or hosting meetings or activities with the den leader.
Lion dens meet once a month or more often if the den leader and families choose to do so.
Wolf (second grade) and Bear (third grade) are more independent, and activities are designed to meet their developmental needs. Wolf and Bear dens are usually no more than eight Scouts of the same gender, an adult den leader and assistant den leader, and often a den chief (an older Scout). These dens usually meet twice a month at regular times and places, and also attend the pack meeting with their families.
Webelos Scout dens are for fourth and fifth grades, with there is more emphasis on learning to take leadership roles and preparing to join a Scout troop.
Cub Scout packs are made up of all the dens, which meet monthly at the pack meeting, led by the Cubmaster. There are games, skits, songs, ceremonies and presentations of achievements and badges that Cub Scouts earned during the month.
Contact the De Soto Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America for more information at 870-863-5166.
CLICK HERE to see the BSA National Website.