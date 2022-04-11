The Columbia County Conservation District has awarded a local scholarship as part of the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts’ Dave Ferguson Scholarship Essay Contest.
The Theme for 2021-2022 was “Healthy Soil – Healthy Life.”
The first-place essay was written by Rayne Cranford, a senior at Taylor High School, for a $500 scholarship. Rayne is the son of Doug and Shana Cranford. In the fall, he plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
By winning the scholarship contest Rayne is eligible for the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts Southwest Area Contest where he has the opportunity to win an additional $500 scholarship.
The Columbia County Conservation District is governed by a board of five Columbia County landowners who are familiar with the conservation challenges in Columbia County. The district’s objectives are to focus attention on land and water resource problems, to develop programs to resolve these problems, and to coordinate the efforts of individuals, agencies, organizations, and institutions with conservation interests.
The Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. on the last Wednesday at KZHE. All meetings are open to the public.