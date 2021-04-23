People who desire to own a Nuttall oak tree are in luck.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture-Forestry Division will be giving away a limited number of Nuttall oaks from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 30.
Forestry Division personnel will load trees into vehicles at Southern Arkansas University’s Story Arena, said Ranger Scott Moreland.
Trees will be 1 to 2 feet tall.
The significance of the April 30 date is that it’s Arbor Day – celebrated around the world as a day for tree planting. Arbor Day is held on different dates to account for variations in seasons.
J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City, NB organized the first American Arbor Day. On April 10, 1872, an estimated 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska. The practice spread.
Arbor Day traces its roots to the year 1594, when the mayor of the Spanish village of Mondoñedo organized a festival around the practice of tree planting. “Arbor” is Spanish for “tree.”
According to the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, the Nuttall oak – named for botanist Thomas Nuttall -- is an underused oak that has similar characteristics to the pin oak. It is fast growing, with a strong central leader, with a pyramidal shape that ages to a more rounded form, making it an ideal shade tree.
Native to lower Mississippi River bottomlands, this tree can tolerate poorly drained clay soils. Landscape height can reach 40 to 60 feet or more, with a spread of 25 to 40 feet. Rooting is deep, compared to shade trees like many maples, so surface roots that may damage sidewalks or water pipes are less of a problem.
The institute says Nuttalls are superior to pin oaks in other ways. They have not fallen victim to bacterial leaf scorch, a disease that has been decimating pin oaks. This disease causes early fall leaf browning, progressive defoliation and is ultimately fatal. Nuttall is a good choice as a replacement for trees that succumb to this disease.
The lowest branches of Nuttalls stay perpendicular to the ground rather than drooping.