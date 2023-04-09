The Easter weather prediction for Emerson where Noxube Cemetery is located may start off overcast, but the future for this cemetery tucked off County Road 44 is now brighter than the past.
That’s because the creation of the Noxube Cemetery Preservation Association by those with loved ones buried there or ties to the area is making this possible.
According to Ronda Coble-West who is now heading the association, the members first convened on September 24, 2020.
“The associate was created because of the work of dedicated individuals who didn’t like what they saw on visits,” Coble-West said.
But before that is addressed, there are some facts to set straight that might seem interesting to those who research this area’s history.
Coble-West, is Black and thought, like most did, that Noxube Cemetery only had Black people buried inside its gates. She went about the task of getting the cemetery registered as an African American cemetery in Arkansas. She found not only that the cemetery was unregistered, but that the first person buried in it was a white Confederate soldier and members of his family.
According to the Find-a-Grave organization and Coble-West’s research, the first person buried was Andrew Reynolds Cheatham born in South Carolina, January 11, 1828, and died May 16, 1865. His wife is also buried there and died in 1892 and his son died in 1877 and was also laid to rest there with him.
Although these are the only white people known to be buried inside the mostly Black cemetery, it kept it from being noted as an African American cemetery.
Coble-West said that it doesn't matter one bit what races are buried together.
“At the end of the day, it’s a final resting place. There is nothing living underneath the ground at Noxube Cemetery and lthough there was a Confederate soldier there, my ancestors were still allowed to be buried there,” she said. “All it is is metal, it’s cloth under the ground and bones.”
Coble-West’s father, Ronald Coble, is buried in Noxube Cemetery. She said when she went to visit his grave while having a family reunion nearby in 2019, she was shocked at what the surroundings there looked like, she said.
“The grass was way past my knees on my dad’s grave,” said Coble-West who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas. “We were considering exhuming my father and bringing him back here, but my mother didn’t want to do that. So, it was either do something to the cemetery or bring him back here.”
Coble-West’s father passed away in 1996. Although he was raised in Texas, and did live in Magnolia during a significant period of his life, his wife, Hannah Heard Coble, was raised in the Noxube Community. Coble-West said her father always said that when he passed away it would be up to his wife on where they would be buried and she chose Noxube Cemetery.
Although she didn’t have the figures in front of her during a phone interview Friday, Coble-West estimates there are 250 to 300 final resting places in Noxube Cemetery. However, before the Noxube Cemetery Preservation Association was formed, few rules dictated what happened there, including where people were buried, she said.
“I live in Grand Prairie, Texas and there isn't a cemetery in this area where you could go and be buried for free, but people would say I will go bury my family in Noxube and say where they wanted them buried and there was no organization,” she explained.
Now that the preservation association has been formed, people do have to pay a fee to have their loved ones buried in the cemetery and maps have been created so there is order. The local funeral homes have been aware of the changes and that a fee is expected, she said.
“I hate for a cemetery to be a business, but the upkeep is a cost, there needs to be signs such as no dumping signs, new fencing done, just things to keep the aesthetics done. Nothing can be done to the graves, but we need to keep everything looking as good as possible.”
Other board members are James Story of Arkadelphia and Hannah Drake of Texarkana, Ark. Story has been taking it on himself to mow the cemetery for a decade, many times without payment. Now he gets a check for maintaining the area, Coble-West said.
Peggy Ross, and Shirley Allen, Coble-West’s cousin were members of the founding committee members of the Noxube Cemetery Preservation Association but are no longer working with the group.
The next step for Noxube Cemetery Preservation Association is adding more members to work together to achieve more goals and to ensure it receives its 501©3 non-profit status so people can make donations to help it maintain its grounds.
To volunteer or find out more information about helping the Noxube Cemetery Preservation, contact Coble-West at (469) 526-3673.
To give a donation, contact (430) 274-8433 and give a donation on Cash App or Zelle.