The Arkansas State Archives (ASA) announced it has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue the digitization of historic Arkansas newspapers for a third cycle of the National Digital Newspaper Program (NDNP).
As a result of this award, 100,000 pages of additional newspaper content will be added to the Library of Congress’s Chronicling America website.
Grants for the NDNP project are awarded to one “cultural heritage institution” from each state or territory. Arkansas has received successive grants since it began participation with NDNP in 2017.
The Arkansas Digital Newspaper Project was created to work alongside the Library of Congress to digitize historic Arkansas newspapers, providing free online access to historic newspapers from across the United States and U.S. territories.
At the end of the most recent grant cycle, ASA anticipates that it will have more than 300,000 pages of newspaper content digitized specifically from this grant funding.
"Arkansas State Archives is honored to receive continued grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities," said David Ware, ASA director. "In this cycle, we will target newspaper from Arkansas's under-represented communities, including female-owned and operated newspapers such as 'The Women’s Chronicle' and the 'Arkansas Ladies' Journal' of Pulaski County."
Ware said the ASA will also digitize content from minority-owned papers and cited as examples the Arkansas Mansion and Arkansas State Press (Pulaski County) and foreign-language papers including Arkansas Echo (Pulaski County) and Stuttgart Germania (Arkansas County).
CLICK HERE to find the ASA's Chronicling America content.