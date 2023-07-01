Bailey Dobbs, 10, of Prairie Grove and Emma Wilson, 14, of Vilonia took first place in their respective categories in the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest, June 27 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.
Dobbs’ Creamy Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas recipe won the “Main Dishes” category, while Wilson’s Mini Chocolate Cream Pies desert earned the top spot in the “Party Ideas” category.
Other finalists in the Main Dishes category were Andy Ferren, 10, of Searcy in second place, Wapiti Mefford, 17, of Jasper in third place and Addie Jones, 13, of Little Rock in fourth place.
Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were Evan Wagner, 15, of Casa in second place and Aubrey Ottens, 14, of Sheridan in third place.
Bailey is the daughter of Joey and Alicia Dobbs. “I love this recipe because the enchiladas have an amazing fresh taste,” Dobbs said. “My family enjoys enchiladas so making these at home makes everyone happy and lets us make them with as much dairy products as we wish.”
Emma is the daughter of Don and Lisa Wilson. Emma said she was happy to have the opportunity to participate. “I like the sweet and salty combinations along with the way the dairy ingredients come together. Plus, the single servings of the mini chocolate cream pies are easily transported making them great to take to events,” she said.
The seven finalists were selected from dairy foods contests conducted by 40 county Farm Bureau organizations. June is National Dairy Month, and it is the 66th year for Arkansas Farm Bureau to conduct the contest that promotes the state dairy industry.