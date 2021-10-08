The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) will be conducting public meetings to discuss the State Preservation Plan.
The agency is tasked with reviewing the plan and making modifications to it every five years.
CLICK HERE to view the current plan.
Meetings in South Arkansas will take place at the following locations:
Texarkana City Hall, 216 Walnut St., Board Room, 9:30 a.m. December 15
To be announced, Dumas at 4 p.m. January 18.
The AHPP also has a survey available for public input. The survey is in both English and Spanish.
CLICK HERE to complete a survey.
Input from the public is valuable in creating goals and plans for 2022-2025.
The AHPP is part of the state Division of Arkansas Heritage, Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.