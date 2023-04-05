Giving

The Columbia County Non-profit Day of Giving will be from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Magnolia Arts Center, 116 S. Washington.

People may stop by any time to enjoy entertain and refreshments, and to help their favorite non-profit group.

The Day of Giving supports the following organizations:

Area Agency on Aging

The Caring Place

Columbia County Animal Protection Society

Compassion’s Foundation

H&P Animal Alliance

Magnolia Arts Center

Magnolia Junior Charity League

Magnolia Specialized Services

Quota Club

The Stewpot

United Community Organization

Waldo Helping Youth

