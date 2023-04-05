The Columbia County Non-profit Day of Giving will be from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Magnolia Arts Center, 116 S. Washington.
People may stop by any time to enjoy entertain and refreshments, and to help their favorite non-profit group.
The Day of Giving supports the following organizations:
Area Agency on Aging
The Caring Place
Columbia County Animal Protection Society
Compassion’s Foundation
H&P Animal Alliance
Magnolia Arts Center
Magnolia Junior Charity League
Magnolia Specialized Services
Quota Club
The Stewpot
United Community Organization
Waldo Helping Youth