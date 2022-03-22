Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.