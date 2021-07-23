The application period for Leadership Magnolia-Columbia County Class of 2022 is open.
Each month between September and April, the class will take part in full day tours that span local non-profits, history of Magnolia/arts/media, healthcare and wellness, education, industry, and local and state government.
The class will also participate a great team building retreat that will require two days of your employee’s time, this is an opportunity for them to find out more about their leadership styles and giving them skills to be the best leader they can be.
The class will also get the opportunity to give back to the community by organizing a fundraiser and plan a class project through this program.
The Leadership Magnolia-Columbia County Class of 2019-2020 had a successful year, despite COVID-19 cutting their monthly tours short. The class partnered with many local businesses to put on an incredible Poker Tournament and Casino Night that funded the renovation of the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia’s game room.
Potential class members or sponsors with questions may contact Bonnie Keith at ea@ccalliance.us or 870-234-4352, or Jason Ray at jason.ray@myfarmers.bank or 870-235-7000.