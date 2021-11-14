Dr. Henry Alvin Longino is featured here in an original framed pastel donated to the South Arkansas Heritage Museum by Magnolia artist Dr. Moises Menendez. Dr. Longino practiced medicine in Magnolia from 1892 until his death in 1925.
At one time, his medical office was located in his home at 317 W. Main St., which is being remodeled for use as the South Arkansas Heritage Museum.
It is said that Dr. Longino was one of the first doctors in Columbia County to make house calls by automobile.
