Keep Arkansas Beautiful has issued a cigarette litter warning due to the extreme heat and dry conditions in the state.
Cigarette litter, the most common kind of litter, can cause fires and is an added danger in this environment, the commission warns.
“Many don’t realize that littered cigarette butts can be fanned into flames by passing cars or wind, igniting a spark that can cause a fire,” said Colbie Jones, executive director. “We are urging Arkansans to think twice before tossing their cigarette butts and choose to dispose of their litter properly, especially in these conditions.”
More than 90% of Arkansas’s counties have burn bans enacted and are experiencing moderate to high wildfire dangers. In these extreme conditions, increased fire risk can be mitigated by simple actions like proper litter disposal.
Cigarette butts are the most littered item on Arkansas roadways, and 80% of butts on the ground find their way into rivers, lakes and streams. Not only is it dangerous to the environment, littering is illegal and disposing of cigarette butts incorrectly could cost up to $1,000 in fines.