Kaitlyn Caswell-Mogish, 15, picks up her order of chicks at the Poultry Chain on April 12. Caswell-Mogish is a member of the Lonoke 4-H Club and has participated in the Poultry Chain since age 7. She said her favorite part is "getting to exhibit the hard work I’ve put in by showing my Poultry Chain" at county, district and state fairs.