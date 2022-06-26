Brookshire Grocery Company, operating as Super 1 Foods and Brookshire’s stores in Southwest Arkansas, donated $2,500 to Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF).
Super 1 Foods Store Manager Les Ferguson presented the check to ASPSF Development Manager Wendy Stotts and Program Manager Sandra Warren on June 22 at the TEXarkana store location.
The financial gift to ASPSF will support scholarships and student services for low-income single parents in Little River, Columbia, Hempstead, Bowie, and Ouachita counties to help them pursue higher education, secure professional employment, and transform the future for their families.
For information about this donation as well as scholarships, volunteer opportunities, and ways to give, visit aspsf.org or contact Wendy Stotts at wstotts@aspsf.org or by phone at 870/273-2059.