Professional tax preparers and anyone interested in advanced income tax preparation can learn about the latest tax code updates and what’s in store for the 2023 tax season by attending the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Income Tax School.
The two-day school is offered through the Community, Professional and Economic Development unit of the Cooperative Extension Service.
In-person training will be offered in three cities around Arkansas. The closest to Columbia County is November 29-30 at the Cooperative Extension Service state office, 2301 S. University Ave., Little Rock.
A virtual option will be offered December 1-2.
The cost of the two-day course is $270 for those who register before August 26, or $310 after the priority registration deadline.
William “Bill” Laird, a retired Internal Revenue Service agent, and Curtis Davis, a licensed, self-employed CPA with more than two decades of tax experience, will be instructors at the schools.
“Both of our instructors are experienced in preparing federal and Arkansas state income tax returns and in teaching others how to do so,” said Kim Magee, extension community, professional and economic development tax school director for the Division of Agriculture. “They will review current tax regulations and provide updates on changes in existing tax laws.”
The Income Tax School is approved by the IRS as a continuing education provider. Participants can earn 16 hours of continuing professional education credit, including two hours of ethics.
Classes run 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily. A certificate of attendance will be awarded after class is dismissed on the second day.